Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

