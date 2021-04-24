Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $80.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

