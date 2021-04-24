Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

