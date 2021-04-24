Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $302.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average of $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.