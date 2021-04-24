Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post sales of $17.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.55 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

