Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $87.00 at Argus

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

