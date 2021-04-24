Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. 632,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,355. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

