Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 567.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. 22,920,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,722,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

