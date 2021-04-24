Clever DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $83,088.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00012409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.94 or 0.99738109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00627339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01003565 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

