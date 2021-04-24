Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.53.

NYSE:NET opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

