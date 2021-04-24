CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.