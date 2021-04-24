CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.