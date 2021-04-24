CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $403.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.36 million to $433.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $416.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

