CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CohBar by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

