Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $260,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $817,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

