Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 340,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.