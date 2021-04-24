Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.76. 28,409,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,616,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

