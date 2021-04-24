Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 769,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,168. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $135.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

