Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000.

SCHX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

