Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.