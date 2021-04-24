Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

