Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.10

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 19312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

