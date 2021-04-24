Comparing Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Evolus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evolus and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus -120.63% -121.11% -30.91% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evolus and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus 1 4 4 0 2.33 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Evolus currently has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 51.46%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.18%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evolus.

Risk and Volatility

Evolus has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolus and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus $34.92 million 11.48 -$90.03 million ($3.19) -2.87 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 4,974.57 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -14.03

Evolus has higher revenue and earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

