Comparing Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riverview Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19% U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.69 $4.29 million N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.15 $6.91 billion $4.34 13.19

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Riverview Financial and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 6 11 0 2.65

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.93%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its products and services through a network of 2,434 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices; and operated a network of 4,232 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

