Comparing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $19.39, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75% SciPlay 3.81% 7.36% 5.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.35 -$12.41 million N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 4.93 $32.40 million $1.53 11.86

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

SciPlay beats Marin Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

