Comparing STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12%

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STORE Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 14.49 $284.98 million $1.99 17.95 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 9.65 $39.19 million $1.60 20.06

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STORE Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 4 5 0 2.56 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 1 2.63

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $33.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Volatility and Risk

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

