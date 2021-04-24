Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $405.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.80 million and the lowest is $374.35 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CODI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.46. 142,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,244. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

