COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.