Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Critical Review

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nielsen and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 3 6 0 2.67 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Conduent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.41 -$415.00 million $1.69 15.15 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.33 -$1.93 billion $0.62 11.03

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nielsen beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

