Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

