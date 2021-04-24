Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.
NYSE CSTM opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
