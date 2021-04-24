Contrasting Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scout24 and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scout24 N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scout24 and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scout24 0 4 0 0 2.00 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $146.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Scout24.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scout24 and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.43 $431.13 million $4.53 32.89

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scout24.

Summary

Match Group beats Scout24 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

