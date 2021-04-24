Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.
CPPMF stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.