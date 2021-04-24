Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

CPPMF stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPPMF. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

