Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

