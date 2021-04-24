County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICBK shares. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

