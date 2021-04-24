Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.25.

COUP opened at $268.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 86.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 450.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

