Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Trading Up 8.4%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,517,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

