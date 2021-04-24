Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Trading Up 8.4%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.37. Approximately 6,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,517,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

