COVIR.IO (CVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.65 or 0.00182569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $4.34 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00272754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004165 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00645779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 0.99230505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01046534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

