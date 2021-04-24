Cowen Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.