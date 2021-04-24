Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $71,000 Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of KNOP opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

