Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $53,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

