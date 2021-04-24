Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $33,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

FNCL stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.