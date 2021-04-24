Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,100 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 157.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

