Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 412 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

