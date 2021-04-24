Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,233 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

PXH stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

