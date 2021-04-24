Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $40,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

