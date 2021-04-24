Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

