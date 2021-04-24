Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

NYSE MS opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

