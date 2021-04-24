Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.