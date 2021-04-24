Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 228 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

IAG opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market cap of £9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.19.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

