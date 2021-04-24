Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $187.18. 1,308,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

